Zacks Investment Research Lowers Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACHL. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of ACHL opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). On average, analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,501,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,887,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,356,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $22,986,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

