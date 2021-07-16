Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arkema has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.12. Arkema has a 52-week low of $95.95 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $2.528 per share. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

