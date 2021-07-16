Zacks Investment Research Lowers BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $11.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

