Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

CMWAY stock opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.23. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

