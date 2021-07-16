Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

DYN stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $967.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

