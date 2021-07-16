Zacks Investment Research Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of FTCH opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61. Farfetch has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

