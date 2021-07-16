Zacks Investment Research Lowers SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Hold

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

NYSE SKM opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

