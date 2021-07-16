Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to Hold

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Vectrus alerts:

NYSE:VEC opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.01. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $527.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 941,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,717 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.