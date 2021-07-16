Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Buy

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.