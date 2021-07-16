Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to “Buy”

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBDC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 29.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 67,356 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 139.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 58.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

