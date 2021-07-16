Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to “Buy”

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “
CDXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.