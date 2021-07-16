Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to “Buy”

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

CDXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 1.28. Codexis has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

