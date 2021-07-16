Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,712 National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. National Western Life Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of National Western Life Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National Western Life Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in National Western Life Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NWLI traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999. The company has a market cap of $786.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.94. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.85 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

