Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Weis Markets makes up about 1.1% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Weis Markets by 8.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weis Markets stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. 369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

