Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Merchants Bancorp worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after buying an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $847,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $39.36. 428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.52.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

