Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HealthStream by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HSTM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. 375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,823. The company has a market capitalization of $893.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

