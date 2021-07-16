Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tennant by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Tennant by 1,424.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tennant by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,289,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,289 shares of company stock worth $951,123 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.12. 288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,641. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42. Tennant has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

