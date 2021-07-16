Zeepin (ZPT) Market Cap Reaches $319,656.59

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $319,656.59 and $115,308.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00106967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00146542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,892.51 or 1.00083156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

