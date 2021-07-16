Zen Protocol Price Hits $0.0463 on Major Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1,715.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.00501065 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00183953 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 97.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

