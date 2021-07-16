Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 3.6%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.00. 18,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,288,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.