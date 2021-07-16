Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

Zoetis stock opened at $200.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.59. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $202.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after buying an additional 244,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

