ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $876,650.29 and $53,165.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00108244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00146508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,165.67 or 1.00135218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

