ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,200 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the June 15th total of 3,434,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.7 days.

Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. ZTE has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

