Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,112 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $125,880,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 941,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,415,000 after acquiring an additional 663,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,811,000.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.83. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

