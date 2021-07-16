Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases Shares of 49,100 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

