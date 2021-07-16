Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 23,269 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,269 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after buying an additional 308,789 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 496,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after buying an additional 401,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55.

Several research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

