Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

ZURVY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. 97,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,401. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.53. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

