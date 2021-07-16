Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZURVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.