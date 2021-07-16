Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ZYME has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

ZYME stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

