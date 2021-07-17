$0.20 EPS Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Consumer Portfolio Services comprises approximately 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,050. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

