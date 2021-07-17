-$0.23 EPS Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plus Therapeutics.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,752. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.