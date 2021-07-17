$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. CURO Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $630,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,972,912. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CURO Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at $148,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CURO Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $15.93. 107,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,257. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $663.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

