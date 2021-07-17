-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.41). SeaSpine reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%.

SPNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.83. 184,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $624.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

