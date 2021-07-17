$0.85 EPS Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 208,692 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $35,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 1,382,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

