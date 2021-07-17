0Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.41 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $16.41 million and $140,255.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00100617 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

