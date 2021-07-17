$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,274,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,406,000 after buying an additional 167,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,501,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,876,000 after buying an additional 152,378 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. 311,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

