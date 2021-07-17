$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NCR by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NCR by 9.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NCR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. NCR has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

