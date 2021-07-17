10,000 Shares in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $629,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $7.71 on Friday. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

Dolphin Entertainment Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

