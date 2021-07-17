100,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Acquired by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Newtyn Management LLC owned 0.18% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $24,900,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $17,482,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $16,966,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $11,952,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $9,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

KVSC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 7,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.