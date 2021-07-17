10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

VCVC stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCVC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,817,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,701,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.