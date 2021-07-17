$11.20 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report $11.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.48 billion and the highest is $11.76 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $41.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.19 billion to $45.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.86 billion to $43.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.82.

LYB traded down $4.86 on Friday, reaching $96.14. 2,617,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,721,000 after buying an additional 407,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

