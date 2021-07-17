11,545 Shares in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Acquired by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,545 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

RBNC opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

