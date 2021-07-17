12,000 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 167.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,565 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,993 shares of company stock worth $1,885,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

