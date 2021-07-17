$14.99 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce $14.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.82 million to $15.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $70.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $70.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $123.93 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $136.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million.

CURI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

