1,401 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,401 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $235.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBNY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.