14,499 Shares in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

In other Equus Total Return news, Director Fraser Atkinson bought 18,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $34,050.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,475.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,068 shares of company stock worth $37,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Equus Total Return alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Equus Total Return from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE EQS opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94. Equus Total Return, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.58.

Equus Total Return Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.