150,000 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Bought by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $9,902,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $9,171,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,882,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $5,814,000.

Shares of ENFA remained flat at $$9.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,028. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

