$190.30 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report sales of $190.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.70 million. James River Group reported sales of $186.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $763.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $835.35 million, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $836.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

JRVR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 212,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,783. James River Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in James River Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in James River Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in James River Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

