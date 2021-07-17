1stdibs.Com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DIBS) Quiet Period To Expire on July 20th

1stdibs.Com’s (NASDAQ:DIBS) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 20th. 1stdibs.Com had issued 5,750,000 shares in its IPO on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During 1stdibs.Com’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIBS. Bank of America started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Shares of DIBS opened at $22.86 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.