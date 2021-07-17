213,500 Shares in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Acquired by Nokomis Capital L.L.C.

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 213,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 675,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at $682,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SD opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.33. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 212.10%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

