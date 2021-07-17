22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.82. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

